Luxury yachts for rent in Dubai
What we offer
We provide premium yacht rental services for those who value luxury, comfort and unique experiences. Our company offers yachts for any purpose:
- Private walks with family and friends
- Corporate events to impress clients and colleagues
- Weddings, parties, and anniversaries in a stunning setting
- Romantic dinners on the water with breathtaking views
- Multi-day cruises along the most scenic routes
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Crew and on-board service
All our yachts are serviced by a professional team that includes a captain, stewards and, if necessary, a cook. We will take care of your comfort and safety so that your time on board is perfect.
Additional services
We are ready to offer:
- Yacht decoration for special events (weddings, anniversaries);
- World-class catering and chefs
- Live music, DJ, or professional audio equipment rental
- Services of photographers and videographers to create unique content
- Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars
Routes and destinations
You can choose one of our popular routes or offer your own:
- Romantic sunset walks
- Explore picturesque islands and coves
- Multi-day cruises with stops at the best resorts
- Fishing in the open sea with professional equipment
Yachts for special occasions
We create unique events that will be remembered for a lifetime:
- Wedding ceremonies and parties on board
- Business meetings in a luxurious atmosphere
- Anniversaries and birthdays
- Photo and video shoots for advertising or personal projects