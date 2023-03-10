Luxury villas in Edinburgh
There is a particular charm in a home that retains a connection with history while meeting contemporary expectations of comfort. Distinguished details bring character, while a private setting offers a genuine sense of retreat.
What we offer
The city's historic atmosphere lends itself beautifully to private villa living. Our curated portfolio brings together elegant residences with traditional architecture and contemporary homes suited to a more understated lifestyle.
- Residences with distinctive façades, gardens, and generous living areas.
- Properties for acquisition as private homes or long-term holdings.
- Private rentals for family trips, cultural stays, and extended visits.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Edinburgh offers an unusual blend of historic architecture and spacious private living, particularly in its leafy residential districts.
- Murrayfield provides substantial homes, gardens, and an established upscale residential atmosphere.
- The Grange is distinguished by historic villas, leafy streets, and convenient access to the city centre.
- Morningside offers a more intimate setting with attractive architecture, independent boutiques, and excellent local amenities.
- Cramond brings a quieter coastal character, with open views towards the Firth of Forth.
Additional services
Scotland invites a more characterful style of travel, bringing history, landscapes, and gastronomy together in one carefully designed experience.
- Private guides for castles, historic districts, and Scotland’s cultural heritage.
- Bespoke whisky tastings and intimate gastronomic dinners.
- Chauffeur-driven journeys through the Highlands and along the coast.
- Helicopter excursions and private routes over Scotland’s most dramatic landscapes.
Why choose us
A distinctive journey is often best experienced when the organisation stays in the background and the experiences take centre stage.
- Local recommendations reflect interests in history, art, gastronomy, or the outdoors.
- Private excursions and bespoke journeys across Scotland can be arranged beyond the city.
- Trusted specialists are brought in for practical and personal requests.
- The same attentive approach applies whether the stay lasts a few days or considerably longer.
Services for villa owners
Historic residences demand particular care in both their presentation and ongoing operation. Versently combines commercial management with respect for the character of the property itself.
- Property marketing centred on architecture, heritage, and individuality.
- Tenant selection suited to the nature of the residence.
- Garden, technical, and routine maintenance coordination.
- Support with rental or resale decisions.
Transaction security guarantee
Historic properties may involve additional considerations that deserve attention before the contractual stage is completed.
- Particular care with restrictions relating to condition, alterations, and permitted use.
- Clear terms covering handover, included property, and the responsibilities of each party.
- Coordination with qualified legal professionals when specialist review is required.