Leisure & Experiences in Edinburgh
Located on the rooftop of the Johnnie Walker Princes Street building, it offers one of the finest panoramic views of Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town Edinburgh. The bar specializes in premium whisky-based cocktails and contemporary Scottish cuisine, making it an ideal spot for a sophisticated evening with spectacular city views.
This venue displays works from the vast Royal Collection Trust. Its exhibitions change regularly, ranging from Italian Renaissance drawings to Fabergé jewellery.
A vast area featuring exotic plants and glasshouses (entry to the gardens is free, while the glasshouses require a ticket).
Located in the New Town, it offers a more modern, polished atmosphere with an LED-lit hall, VIP areas, and a garden.
A restaurant with a relaxed fine-dining atmosphere and views of the river. It is known for its creative tasting menu.
Located in a luxurious 19th-century former bank building. The venue combines Victorian grandeur with classic culinary techniques.
The main artery of the Old Town. Walk from Edinburgh Castle down to Holyrood Palace. Be sure to explore the “closes” — narrow medieval alleyways branching off the main street.
A seaside area with a sandy beach, promenade, and retro cafés. It is a great place to enjoy the sea air and try some ice cream.
Located in a former Victorian pumping station hidden down a narrow alley in the Old Town, this bar is renowned for its collection of more than 300 whiskies. It features an industrial-chic interior with exposed brick walls and wooden beams, creating a distinctive and atmospheric setting.
An elegant venue housed in a historic building, featuring gilded ceilings and a retro-glam atmosphere. The focus here is on live music (jazz and blues) and signature cocktails served in a sophisticated setting.
The The Writers’ Museum is dedicated to the lives and works of three great Scottish writers: Robert Burns, Walter Scott, and Robert Louis Stevenson.
A Michelin-starred restaurant located in the Stockbridge area, which borders the New Town. It offers a cozy atmosphere in a Georgian townhouse, with a focus on seafood and a unique drinks list featuring wine, sake, and sherry.