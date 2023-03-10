Luxury apartments in Florence
Florence surrounds everyday life with timeless art, Renaissance architecture, and refined Italian elegance. Carefully restored residences and exclusive apartments in the city's historic heart allow you to experience Tuscany in complete comfort.
Tailored Apartment Search
Every client has a different vision of the perfect home. We select residences that reflect your lifestyle, preferred surroundings, and expectations, ensuring every option is worth considering. Available properties include:
- Refined apartments in sought-after residential districts.
- Spacious residences with elegant interiors and premium amenities.
- Comfortable homes suited for both short and extended stays.
- Flexible purchase and rental opportunities with expert guidance.
Request
Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.
Selecting
We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.
Payment
In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.
When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.
Advantages of working with us
Additional services
Owning or renting a residence abroad often requires trusted local expertise. We coordinate practical services that help you enjoy your time while every important matter is handled efficiently. Our support includes:
- Personal concierge services adapted to your individual plans.
- Premium transportation and private transfers.
- Assistance with Italian residential property investments.
- Property supervision and maintenance coordination.
The best locations
Florence combines timeless architecture with refined city living. We focus on prestigious districts where elegant residences, cultural heritage, and everyday comfort naturally come together.
- Historic Centre — exclusive apartments within UNESCO-protected Renaissance buildings.
- Piazzale Michelangelo — luxury villas overlooking Florence's iconic skyline.
- Fiesole — prestigious hillside estates surrounded by olive groves and panoramic views.
- Oltrarno — elegant residences in one of Florence's most authentic and artistic neighborhoods.
A carefully selected location allows you to experience Florence beyond the ordinary.
Why choose us
Historic cities require a thoughtful approach to property selection. We combine local knowledge with individual service, helping clients discover residences that balance architectural character with modern comfort.
- Carefully chosen homes in Florence's most prestigious districts.
- Personalized assistance adapted to your lifestyle and preferences.
- Professional guidance throughout every stage of the transaction.
- Secure communication and complete discretion.
Services for property owners
Prestigious residences deserve thoughtful representation and attentive care. We assist owners in maintaining the character, reputation, and investment value of their property while simplifying day to day management. Our services include:
- International promotion aimed at premium buyers and tenants.
- Careful client selection before every viewing.
- Coordination of legal procedures and transaction support.
- Property supervision designed to preserve long-term value.
Guarantee of transaction security
Premium property deserves professional protection at every stage of the transaction. We carefully review documentation, coordinate legal procedures, and ensure every process is completed with precision and transparency. We provide:
- Comprehensive legal verification of selected properties.
- Contract preparation in accordance with Italian legislation.
- Verification of ownership history and supporting documentation.
- Professional assistance until the transaction is successfully completed.
Exceptional service is built on trust. That trust begins with a transaction that is clear, secure, and professionally managed.