Leisure & Experiences in Florence
A famous viewpoint on a hill south of Florence’s center, offering panoramic views of the city, including Florence Cathedral, the Arno River, and Ponte Vecchio.
The main art museum of Florence and one of the most important in the world for Renaissance art.
An iconic hidden speakeasy cocktail bar in Florence, the first of its kind in the city, Rasputin Florence blends a Prohibition-era atmosphere with Italian charm — featuring a secret entrance, dim lighting, red walls, velvet details, and candlelight.
A stylish cocktail bar and restaurant set within the historic Palazzo Concini in the very heart of Florence — Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura.
The oldest orphanage in Europe, renowned as one of the first examples of Renaissance architecture. Built between 1419 and 1445 by Filippo Brunelleschi, it was designed to care for abandoned children and orphans.
A stylish rooftop bar on the top floor of Palazzo Guadagni in the Oltrarno district, Loggia Roof Bar is perfect for upscale cocktails with panoramic views over Florence.
An L-shaped square in front of Palazzo Vecchio, once the political heart of the Florentine Republic and today a true open-air museum featuring outstanding Renaissance sculptures.
The main square in the center of Florence.
The historic town hall located on Piazza della Signoria, built between 1299 and 1314 by architect Arnolfo di Cambio in a fortress-like palace style. The building served as the seat of the Florentine Republic, the Medici, and later the parliament of unified Italy, and today functions as both the city hall and a museum.
The flagship gastronomic restaurant of Florence with three Michelin stars, Enoteca Pinchiorri offers modern Italian cuisine with a creative approach, blending classic flavors with contemporary techniques.
The main cathedral of Florence, widely known as the Duomo. It is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks and a masterpiece of Italian Gothic architecture with elements of the Renaissance.
A two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Florence, located within the historic Byzantine tower Torre della Pagliazza at Hotel Brunelleschi Florence — Santa Elisabetta Florence.