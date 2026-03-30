Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence
About
The flagship gastronomic restaurant of Florence with three Michelin stars, Enoteca Pinchiorri offers modern Italian cuisine with a creative approach, blending classic flavors with contemporary techniques.
Features
Живая музыка
Вегетарианские блюда
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Тихая обстановка
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Можно с животными
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Via Ghibellina, 87, 50122 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 19:30 - 22:00
Tuesday 19:30 - 22:00
Wednesday 19:30 - 22:00
Thursday 19:30 - 22:00
Friday 19:30 - 22:00
Saturday 19:30 - 22:00
Sunday 19:30 - 22:00