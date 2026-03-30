Rasputin in Florence
About
An iconic hidden speakeasy cocktail bar in Florence, the first of its kind in the city, Rasputin Florence blends a Prohibition-era atmosphere with Italian charm — featuring a secret entrance, dim lighting, red walls, velvet details, and candlelight.
Features
Полный бар
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Можно с животными
Contacts
Borgo Tegolaio, 21R, 50125 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 19:00 - 02:00
Thursday 19:00 - 02:00
Friday 19:00 - 02:00
Saturday 19:00 - 02:00
Sunday 19:00 - 02:00