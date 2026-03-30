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Palazzo Vecchio in Florence

Palazzo Vecchio

About

The historic town hall located on Piazza della Signoria, built between 1299 and 1314 by architect Arnolfo di Cambio in a fortress-like palace style. The building served as the seat of the Florentine Republic, the Medici, and later the parliament of unified Italy, and today functions as both the city hall and a museum.

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 14:00
Friday09:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 19:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00