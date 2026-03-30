Palazzo Vecchio in Florence
About
The historic town hall located on Piazza della Signoria, built between 1299 and 1314 by architect Arnolfo di Cambio in a fortress-like palace style. The building served as the seat of the Florentine Republic, the Medici, and later the parliament of unified Italy, and today functions as both the city hall and a museum.
Contacts
P.za della Signoria, 50122 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 14:00
Friday09:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 19:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00