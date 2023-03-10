Private jet for rent in Florence
Private aviation turns the journey itself into part of a carefully planned experience. Departure times and travel arrangements can be shaped around your plans. The cabin provides a quiet setting for work, relaxation, or simply enjoying the flight at your own pace.
What we offer
Private aviation makes an Italian itinerary considerably more flexible, allowing several cities and regions to be combined within one journey. Routes can be shaped around business appointments, cultural events, or private leisure plans.
- Flights connecting Tuscany with Rome, Milan, and other Italian destinations.
- Private travel for international guests, business groups, and attendees of exclusive events.
- Bespoke European itineraries incorporating several stops into a single trip.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Time in the air can become part of the experience itself, with discreet hospitality shaped around each passenger’s preferences and routine.
- Italian and international dishes, along with preferred beverages, can be selected before departure.
- An experienced crew provides attentive service while keeping the atmosphere relaxed and understated.
- The cabin can accommodate quiet work, reading, or uninterrupted rest.
- Dedicated flight-attendant service can be arranged for a more personalised journey.
Additional services
- Private access to selected art spaces, historic residences, and cultural venues.
- Sourcing of rare artworks, antiques, and pieces created by Italian artisans.
- Selection of villas or apartments in Florence or the surrounding Tuscan countryside.
- Chauffeur-driven journeys through Tuscany’s wine regions and historic towns.
These services offer a more personal way to experience Tuscany through art, craftsmanship, gastronomy, and private destinations. The itinerary can be shaped around individual interests rather than a standard sightseeing programme.
Directions and routes
Florence is particularly well suited to journeys where cultural experiences, business appointments, and time in Tuscany form part of one carefully planned itinerary.
- Flights timed around private events, exhibitions, and cultural occasions.
- Multi-region journeys across Italy without having to return to a single departure point.
- Private connections to Rome, Milan, Paris, and other European centres.
- Routes to the Amalfi Coast, Sardinia, and Sicily.
Why choose us
Here, the real value lies not in speed for its own sake but in making the flight a natural part of a thoughtfully designed journey.
- Private aviation can form the starting point for an itinerary combining wine regions, historic towns, and private estates.
- Cultural arrangements may include individual visits, gastronomic experiences, and access to knowledgeable local specialists.
- Villa accommodation and continued local assistance can be added when appropriate to the wider programme.
- Every element is selected according to the character of the journey rather than a predefined list of services.
Safety and standards
Private aviation to Italy requires more than refined service; it also calls for careful attention to routing, weather, and operational conditions.
- Aircraft condition is verified through established technical control procedures.
- Operators must hold the relevant authorisations and comply with international safety requirements.
- Flight preparation takes weather, route characteristics, and arrival airport conditions into account.
Proper operational management lets your time in Florence unfold at an unhurried pace, with every moment reserved for art, architecture, and Italian life.