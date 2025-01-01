RU
Luxury apartments in Frankfurt

Our offerings meet the highest standards and ensure a prestigious and comfortable living experience.

What we offer

We offer an exclusive selection of high-end apartments for rent and purchase in Germany’s financial capital – Frankfurt am Main. With us, you benefit from:

  • Luxurious apartments for short- and long-term stays, featuring panoramic views of the city skyline.
  • Tailored selection of penthouses with spacious terraces and premium amenities.
  • Sale and rental of upscale residences in Frankfurt’s most sought-after districts.
  • Full legal support throughout the entire transaction process.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Maximize efficiency without sacrificing comfort. We provide everything for a seamless business stay.

  • High-level security on request.
  • Personalized agenda coordination.
  • Curated wine and whiskey selection based on preferences.
  • Premium gym access or trainer brought to you.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Westend – upscale residential complexes near the city’s financial district.
  • Sachsenhausen – a distinguished area with historic villas and scenic river views.
  • Innenstadt – modern apartments in the very heart of Frankfurt.
  • Nordend – stylish townhouses and refined residences surrounded by greenery.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

When every detail matters – the property, the terms, and the process – discerning clients choose us.

  • We collaborate with leading developers and private owners of Frankfurt’s premium real estate.
  • Each property is selected to match the client’s lifestyle and specific requirements.
  • The transaction process is streamlined, transparent, and efficient.
  • Absolute confidentiality is ensured at every stage of our cooperation.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Global marketing of premium properties to a targeted domestic and international audience.
  • Sourcing qualified high-net-worth clients for purchase or rental.
  • Full legal support throughout the sale or lease process.
  • Professional property management and enhancement of investment value.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Comprehensive legal due diligence prior to any transaction.
  • Transparent contracts with clearly defined terms and conditions.
  • Full support from our consultants at every stage of the process.

All transactions are conducted in accordance with international standards, ensuring absolute security and reliability.

