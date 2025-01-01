Luxury Concierge Services in Frankfurt
We believe that your time is the most valuable. Our mission is to make your life easier, more comfortable and richer, freeing you from routine and worries. From daily tasks to the most ambitious desires, we take care of your comfort and provide services that reflect your status and lifestyle.
Each of our clients is provided with a personal assistant who is always in touch. They become your trusted person, ready to solve any issues, from travel arrangements to exclusive inquiries.
We create unique solutions tailored to your desires and needs. Whether you need exclusive access to private events, booking the best hotels, or arranging private flights — everything will be top notch.
We understand the importance of our clients' privacy. All your requests are handled with maximum confidentiality, and our specialists ensure reliability and security in any situation.
Our team works around the clock to ensure that your tasks are solved instantly, regardless of the time zone or complexity of the request. We are always in touch to make your life more comfortable and easier.
All services
- Corporate events
- Private parties, weddings, anniversaries
- Private fashion shows and art exhibitions
- Tenant selection and lease management
- Monitoring of the technical condition of facilities
- Organization of repairs and design services
- Consultations on immigration and citizenship issues
- Assistance in processing real estate transactions
- Drafting and verifying contracts
- Individual routes and VIP guides
- Exclusive access to private islands and villas
- Organization of safaris, yacht tours or mountain expeditions
- Booking accommodation
- Dealing with the salon
- Various types of massage
- Escort in luxury boutiques
- Selection of exclusive collections
- Organization of tailoring by famous designers
- Help with schedule management
- Support with daily tasks (delivery, reservations)
- 24/7 contact for resolving any issues
- VIP tickets to concerts, sports events, and premieres
- Organization of private meetings with world celebrities
- Exclusive access to gala dinners and charity auctions