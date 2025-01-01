RU
фон

Luxury cars for rent in Frankfurt

Renting a premium car is the key to freedom of movement, comfort and display of status in a rhythmic and high-tech life.

What we offer

Our company provides premium car rental services for various tasks - be it business visits, participation in an international exhibition or escort at a private event. We care about your comfort and offer a personalized approach tailored to each customer's goals and lifestyle. Frankfurt is a city of precision and status, and our service fully corresponds to this. In our fleet you will find a wide range of vehicles to meet the most demanding requirements:

  • Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Lamborghini Aventador and McLaren 765LT are suitable for those who want to experience real power and dynamics on the autobahns without speed limits.
  • The Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Flying Spur, Mercedes-Maybach S680 are the perfect choice for business travel, summits and transfers to prestigious events.
  • Range Rover Autobiography, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Bentley Bentayga - ideal for those who appreciate comfort, high ground clearance and confidence in motion.
  • Rolls-Royce Cullinan and executive limousines are suitable for protocol events, high-level meetings and maximum convenience.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

For those who prefer to focus on business or simply enjoy the trip, we offer car rentals with a driver. This is a solution for those who value personal space, punctuality and a high level of service.

  • Professional drivers with impeccable knowledge of the city and business districts.
  • Personalized transfers from Frankfurt Airport to your hotel, event or meeting.
  • Service of business events, forums, conferences.
  • Executive car rental with driver for protocol trips.

Additional services

We strive to offer not just a rental car, but a complete premium-level escorted experience. Our value-added services allow you to feel confident and free in any situation - whether it's a business trip, vacation or special occasion.

  • Full concierge service, from restaurant reservations to leisure activities.
  • Personalized excursions in Frankfurt and surrounding regions in luxury cars.
  • Bodyguard escort for VIP clients upon prior request.
  • Rental cars for photo shoots, events and high-level celebrations.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Every aspect of our service is designed so you can enjoy your trip without unnecessary concerns:

  • All vehicles undergo regular technical inspections and are professionally cleaned before every ride.
  • We work exclusively with licensed drivers who provide impeccable service and know the routes inside out.
  • Every car is insured under a premium policy — ensuring your protection in any situation.
  • 24/7 support — our team is always available to assist you throughout your journey.

Rent for special occasions

The perfect cars for those planning more than just a ride:

  • Wedding convoys and executive guest transportation.
  • Corporate events, VIP gatherings, fashion shows, and business dinners.
  • Custom itineraries and direct transfers to and from private jets.

Choose a car that reflects your status and makes a flawless impression. Contact us — we’ll prepare a tailored offer just for you.

info@versently.com