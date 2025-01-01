RU
Private jet for rent in Frankfurt

Flying privately offers the ultimate in comfort, privacy, and pleasure.

What we offer

A new standard of travel for business and private trips from Frankfurt. We provide modern private jets for rent, offering a personalized approach, first-class comfort, and impeccable service. Your journey begins at the moment of booking, and we take care of every detail. With us, you can:

  • Arrange an urgent business flight to any destination in the world.
  • Book charter flights for corporate clients and VIP guests.
  • Plan an exclusive journey with the highest level of comfort.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights across Europe and worldwide.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

With elite training and attention to every nuance, our crew offers more than service — they offer peace of mind. Your comfort is never left to chance.

  • Experienced pilots with international safety certifications.
  • Personalized menus featuring haute cuisine.
  • Spacious lounge areas, multimedia entertainment, and private cabins.

Additional services

Your luxurious journey begins with us. We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Maybach.
  • Expedited passport and customs clearance.
  • Special requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa programs.
  • Special flights for animals

Personalized service on land: rent luxury chauffeur-driven cars in Frankfurt for your convenience and comfort.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Private charter flights across Europe and worldwide.
  • Business flights to London, New York, Dubai, and Paris.
  • Exclusive routes to elite resorts and business hubs.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

Fly on your terms — with ease, confidence, and comfort. We know how to make every flight exceptional.

  • Guaranteed reliability and punctuality.
  • Fully personalized routes and services.
  • High levels of safety and premium service.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by international aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular training and checks.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

Premium flights are not just a service — they are a way of life. Contact us to arrange your flight from Frankfurt.

info@versently.com