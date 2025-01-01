RU
фон

Luxury villas in Geneva

For those who are accustomed to the highest standards of excellence. Luxury villas with five-star service.

What we offer

We will help you find options for renting and purchasing luxury villas in one of the most prestigious cities in the world – Geneva. This city offers the highest quality of life, where luxury villas provide unique views and become a true embodiment of comfort. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas on the shores of Lake Geneva with panoramic views.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with unique architectural styles and top-tier amenities.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and investment preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and premium concierge service.

Modern villas
Modern villas
Classic residences
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Villas with their own infrastructure

Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Cologny – Prestigious district with the most luxurious villas on Lake Geneva.
  • Vandoeuvres – Elite residences surrounded by greenery and privacy.
  • Collonge-Bellerive – Private villas with docks and direct water access.
  • Chêne-Bougeries – Exclusive mansions near the city center.

Additional services

True premium comfort begins with anticipating your desires even before your arrival.

  • Creation of a personalized leisure map: restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment.
  • Private pastry chef services for exclusive holiday desserts.
  • Comprehensive event decor and villa styling services for photoshoots or celebrations.
  • Fine art rental services for unique interior decor.

Why choose us

A team of professionals deeply immersed in luxury real estate and client service.

  • Bespoke solutions with individually selected properties for each request.
  • Full legal and tax advisory support for long-term rentals or purchase options.
  • "Turnkey" stay organization: airport transfers, grocery deliveries, villa staff.
  • Listening to clients and exceeding expectations form the core of our reputation.

Services for villa owners

A luxury villa requires professional marketing and competent management. We provide services to help you find reliable tenants or sell your property on the best terms.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Legal expertise of the property and financial consultations before purchase or rental.
  • Ensuring compliance with all legal regulations.
  • Reliable contracts that protect the client's rights.
info@versently.com