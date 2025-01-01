RU
Luxury yachts for rent in Geneva

If you want to experience true comfort and exclusivity, renting a yacht in Geneva is the perfect choice.

What we offer

Renting a luxury yacht is not just a water cruise but a true journey with breathtaking panoramic views of the Alps, Geneva’s old town, and the iconic Jet d’Eau fountain. It’s an excellent option for:

  • Romantic dates and wedding ceremonies.
  • Business meetings in a private setting.
  • Parties, corporate events, and birthdays.
  • Exclusive photoshoots with picturesque landscapes.

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Only the best and modern premium class yachts
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Additional services

We care about the comfort of our guests and provide a premium level of service:

  • Professional crew: experienced captains and staff who know every corner of the lake.
  • Gastronomic cruises: signature dishes from Switzerland’s top chefs.
  • Yacht decoration: tailored for weddings, birthdays, and other events.
  • Onboard entertainment: live music, DJs, professional photographers.
  • Custom routes: cruises along the Swiss and French shores of the lake.

Routes and destinations

Lake Geneva offers endless opportunities for exploration. Here are some of the most popular destinations:

  • Classic route – a lake cruise with panoramic views of Geneva, the Alps, and the Jet d’Eau fountain.
  • Excursion cruises – journeys along the Swiss and French coasts with stops in charming towns.
  • Sunset parties – an unforgettable evening with champagne, a gala dinner, and live music.

Yachts for special occasions

We’ll help make your event truly unique:

  • Corporate parties and business meetings in a private setting.
  • Wedding ceremonies and birthdays with luxurious decor and banquet menus.
  • Photoshoots against the backdrop of Switzerland’s stunning landscapes.

Renting a luxury yacht in Geneva is an opportunity to enjoy exceptional service, the beauty of the lake, and the highest level of comfort. Treat yourself to unforgettable experiences and spend time onboard with maximum pleasure.

Contact us today to book your perfect yacht.

