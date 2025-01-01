If you want to experience true comfort and exclusivity, renting a yacht in Geneva is the perfect choice.
What we offer
Renting a luxury yacht is not just a water cruise but a true journey with breathtaking panoramic views of the Alps, Geneva’s old town, and the iconic Jet d’Eau fountain. It’s an excellent option for:
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Additional services
We care about the comfort of our guests and provide a premium level of service:
Routes and destinations
Lake Geneva offers endless opportunities for exploration. Here are some of the most popular destinations:
Yachts for special occasions
We’ll help make your event truly unique:
Renting a luxury yacht in Geneva is an opportunity to enjoy exceptional service, the beauty of the lake, and the highest level of comfort. Treat yourself to unforgettable experiences and spend time onboard with maximum pleasure.
Contact us today to book your perfect yacht.