Private jet for rent in Guangzhou
A demanding international schedule calls for mobility without the restrictions of a fixed timetable. Private aviation gives you greater control over your time and allows flights to fit around business priorities. The journey remains comfortable, discreet, and entirely private.
What we offer
For international business, the ability to move efficiently between Asia’s major economic centres can be invaluable. Private flights allow itineraries to revolve around specific meetings, exhibitions, and negotiations rather than commercial airline schedules.
- Charter flights between China’s major business hubs and other Asian centres.
- Private travel to international trade fairs and industry events.
- Bespoke itineraries for executives and corporate delegations.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Onboard service combines business-like efficiency with comfort and flexibility, allowing passengers to shape the flight around their schedule and personal preferences.
- A private working environment can be arranged for meetings, preparation, or focused work during the journey.
- Chinese, Asian, and international cuisine can be selected in advance according to individual tastes and flight duration.
- The crew provides attentive yet unobtrusive service, remaining available without compromising passengers’ privacy.
Additional services
Additional services make it possible to shape the trip around business, gastronomy, and individual interests.
- Arrangements for private art spaces, design showrooms, and selected professional exhibitions.
- Executive chauffeur-driven transportation for business schedules, shopping, and journeys between Guangzhou and nearby cities.
- Personal concierge assistance with restaurants, private events, business dinners, and more specialised requests.
The result is a more flexible experience, with the freedom to move between professional commitments and personal interests. Every element can be arranged around the purpose of the journey and the traveller’s preferences.
Directions and routes
Guangzhou’s position within one of Asia’s most important business regions makes it a strong base for private aviation, whether the itinerary is focused on business or a longer international journey.
- Multi-stop itineraries with the freedom to determine both the sequence of destinations and the length of each stay.
- Business connections to Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo without the constraints of commercial connections.
- Long-range private flights to Europe, Australia, and the Middle East for both corporate and private travel.
Why choose us
Private aviation becomes especially valuable when the flight is planned around the wider business or personal purpose of the journey.
- Routes can be structured around negotiations, exhibitions, and meetings in several cities.
- Delegation travel is arranged with passenger numbers, timing, and practical requirements in mind.
- Accommodation, event support, and local assistance can be added whenever they complement the itinerary.
- A dedicated coordinator keeps multi-stage journeys organised from beginning to end.
The result is a sophisticated travel experience that feels remarkably effortless.
Safety and standards
Heavy international traffic calls for precise coordination across every element of a private flight, particularly in a complex airspace environment.
- Selected operators must meet applicable aviation regulations and safety requirements.
- Route preparation incorporates current weather data and airspace conditions.
- Aircraft readiness is confirmed through established procedures, with crew qualifications matched to the nature of the journey.
The result is a business trip to Guangzhou that moves at the right pace: organised, precise, and free from unnecessary complications.