Leisure & Experiences in Guangzhou
A sophisticated restaurant with two Michelin stars, under the direction of Chef Fei, it serves modern Cantonese cuisine, distinguished by refined flavors, a creative approach to traditional recipes, and impeccable presentation of dishes such as the Canadian Geoduck Soup.
A popular Mexican bar and restaurant located in the Party Pier art cluster in Guangzhou. It's known for its energetic atmosphere, live music, and views of the Pearl River.
An ancient Buddhist complex, founded in 537, famous for its 57-meter Flower Pagoda. It is a tranquil, atmospheric place with a functioning temple housing the relics of Buddhist saints. The pagoda, rebuilt during the Song Dynasty, is the temple's signature landmark.
A prestigious Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant. The establishment boasts an elegant interior inspired by the historic mansions of the Xiguan district, a focus on healthy eating, seasonal ingredients, and signature dishes including braised crab and roasted starling.
A stylish restaurant serving European and Russian cuisine, where authentic flavors blend with elegant design. Guests can enjoy authentic Russian dishes such as borscht, Olivier salad, and beef stroganoff, as well as refined European classics such as steaks, pasta, and the finest wines.
A popular restaurant and sports bar known for its lively atmosphere, hot dishes, and cold beverages. Patrons praise the attentive service and high-quality food, making it a great place to relax and meet.
A combination of an American grill bar and nightclub: Wild West aesthetics with a modern edge. The wood and leather interior creates a powerful vibe. Renowned for its steaks and live music, it's popular with expats and locals alike. Excellent service and a friendly bar in the city center.
A renowned Cantonese restaurant, this premium establishment is known for its sophisticated atmosphere, river views, and award-winning dim sum. The restaurant is renowned for its crispy duck and fresh seafood.
A leading cultural institution dedicated to contemporary Chinese and international art, with a focus on painting, photography, and sculpture. The museum actively organizes exhibitions, introducing visitors to the work of contemporary artists.
A historical complex built around the original tomb of the second ruler of the Nanyue Kingdom. The museum houses over 5,000 relics, including the famous golden seal and jade artifacts.
A large-scale historical monument where red sandstone was quarried for construction for 2,000 years, the site is stunning with its labyrinths of rocks, sheer cliffs, deep gorges, and man-made stone peaks reminiscent of lotuses.
A distinguished cultural institution located in the heart of the provincial capital of Guangdong, China. It specializes in Chinese painting, calligraphy, sculpture, and contemporary art, integrating both historical and contemporary artistic forms.