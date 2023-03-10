Luxury villas in Guangzhou
A modern lifestyle calls for a home that keeps pace while remaining deeply personal. A villa combines expressive design with a sense of freedom, offering equal comfort for quiet evenings, entertaining, and time with family.
What we offer
The pace of a major metropolis makes the balance between connectivity and privacy particularly valuable. We focus on contemporary homes with efficient architecture and residences designed for a more secluded way of living.
- Modern villas with generous living areas, pools, and dedicated spaces for family and guests.
- Rentals for extended residence, business travel, and family stays.
- Acquisition options selected for construction quality, layout, and long-term investment appeal.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
The right villa setting in Guangzhou depends largely on the lifestyle you want to create, from a secluded address close to the city to a more expansive retreat surrounded by nature.
- Ersha Island offers an unusually calm residential atmosphere with parks, waterfront views, cultural venues, and easy access to the central city.
- Baiyun is better suited to larger private residences, with greener surroundings and established low-density developments that include villa communities.
- Panyu brings together generous residential settings, extensive greenery, waterways, and a more relaxed suburban rhythm, making it appealing for those seeking greater privacy and scale.
- Zengcheng offers a distinctly more rural atmosphere, with forested landscapes, hills, and natural scenery that lend themselves to spacious private retreats.
Additional services
The city’s strong business rhythm calls for discreet assistance that can handle executive arrangements as smoothly as private leisure.
- Conference, meeting, and presentation planning, including venues, equipment, and event staff.
- Personal concierge support for restaurants, private events, and cultural plans.
- Helicopter transfers and chauffeur-driven vehicles for demanding schedules.
- Private yacht experiences and tailored leisure on the water.
Why choose us
A major international business hub calls for strong local connections, precise coordination, and an understanding of very different travel needs.
- International experience is combined with local expertise when selecting properties and related services.
- Stays can be coordinated around meetings, trade fairs, and corporate events.
- A dedicated manager connects the client with owners and local providers throughout the process.
- Leisure arrangements can be added around a demanding schedule, from dining and wellness to private occasions.
Services for villa owners
An international market requires precise positioning and professional handling of every enquiry. Versently combines property marketing, guest relations, and local operations within one coordinated framework.
- International exposure to suitable renters and prospective buyers.
- Enquiry handling, viewings, and client communication.
- Oversight of local contractors and property condition.
- Commercial review when the owner’s objectives change.
Transaction security guarantee
Cross-border property transactions demand particularly clear communication when documentation and participants are working across different jurisdictions.
- Aligning terminology and key contractual provisions between the parties.
- Reviewing the payment structure and fulfilment of financial obligations.
- Involving local legal professionals when additional jurisdiction-specific review is needed.