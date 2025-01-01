RU
Luxury villas in Hong Kong

Your private world amid the vibrant rhythm of the city. Elite villas for those who value privacy and a premium lifestyle.

What we offer

Villas in Hong Kong represent luxury and seclusion in one of the most dynamic and prestigious cities in the world. We will find an exclusive residence for you with panoramic views of the bay or in the green suburbs. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas with panoramic views of Victoria Harbour and the South China Sea islands.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with ultra-modern design and top-tier amenities.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and investment preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • The Peak – Elite residences with the most luxurious city views.
  • Repulse Bay – Luxurious villas with private beaches and ocean scenery.
  • Deep Water Bay – Prestigious homes in gated communities with 24/7 security.
  • Clearwater Bay – Countryside villas with spacious plots and private gardens.

Additional services

We offer more than just a rental — we create your lifestyle.

  • Private masterclasses by chefs, sommeliers, and artists.
  • Professional pet care services during your stay.
  • Rental of musical instruments and entertainment equipment for private parties.
  • Exclusive photoshoots set against the most stunning natural landscapes.

Why choose us

Your leisure deserves a level that matches your lifestyle.

  • Properties ensuring complete privacy and an exclusive experience.
  • All arrangements pre-agreed: check-in, additional services, leisure activities.
  • Open to non-standard requests, from pet-friendly rentals to custom local tours.
  • All partners undergo rigorous internal quality control and review monitoring.

Services for villa owners

Your luxury villa deserves impeccable management and sales strategies. We will ensure its promotion to a premium audience and handle all legal matters.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Detailed audit of documents to protect the interests of buyers or tenants.
  • Development of contracts tailored to the client's individual conditions.
  • Comprehensive legal support and financial consultations.
