About

Every morning I walk through Beyoğlu before the crowds arrive, stopping at whatever gallery has changed its window overnight — that's how I stay ahead of what's actually happening in this city's art scene. I know which emerging artists are about to break, which cultural spaces are doing the most interesting work right now, and which openings are worth clearing your evening for. My passion is connecting people with Istanbul's creative pulse in a way that feels like an insider conversation, not a tour.