About

I still remember the feeling of the first time I crossed the Bosphorus on a sailboat at dawn, the minarets slowly emerging from the mist — that's when Istanbul truly got under me. I know every marina from Bebek to Moda, the sailing clubs that actually welcome newcomers, and the hidden coves on the Prince Islands where you can anchor and swim in complete peace. My passion is connecting people with the city's wilder, more physical side — whether that's a match at Fenerbahçe's stadium, a sea kayak along the Asian shore, or a sunset cruise on a classic gulet with the right bottle of rakı on board.