About

I still remember the exact feeling of the wind off the Bosphorus hitting my face during my first sailing race from Bebek to the Princes' Islands — that was the moment Istanbul stopped being a backdrop and became my playground. I know every marina, every rooftop sports bar with a view of the strait, and the hidden yacht clubs where the real crowd gathers after a long day on the water. If you want to feel this city through movement, salt air, and adrenaline, you're in the right hands.