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360 Istanbul in Istanbul

360 Istanbul

About

Located in a historic building in Beyoğlu, 360 Istanbul offers breathtaking city views. The restaurant serves a mix of international and Turkish cuisine with an extensive cocktail menu, making it the perfect place for a sophisticated night out.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Tomtom, İstiklal Cd. No:163 Kat:8, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul
+905336910360

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 04:00
Saturday12:00 - 04:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00