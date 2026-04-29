1618 in Istanbul
About
A trendy nightclub in Harbiye known for its underground vibe and cutting-edge music scene. Klein attracts a hip, creative crowd with its mix of electronic beats and unique interior design. The club regularly hosts international DJs and is a favorite among the city's nightlife crowd.
Features
Коктейльная карта
Вино и пиво
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Contacts
Harbiye, Cebel Topu Sk. No:4, 34373 Şişli/İstanbul
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday22:00 - 05:00
Saturday22:00 - 04:00