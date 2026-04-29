Sortie in Istanbul
About
Located on the Bosphorus, Sortie is a stylish nightclub and restaurant complex with breathtaking views of the water. With multiple bars, lounges and dining areas, it's the perfect place to enjoy a night out with an upscale crowd. Expect top-notch DJs and a vibrant party scene that lasts into the wee hours of the morning.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Винная карта
Коктейльная карта
Живая музыка
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
Ortaköy, Muallim Naci Cd. No:54, 34345 Beşiktaş/İstanbul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 04:00
Tuesday18:00 - 04:00
Wednesday18:00 - 04:00
Thursday18:00 - 04:00
Friday18:00 - 04:00
Saturday18:00 - 04:00
Sunday18:00 - 04:00