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Banyan in Istanbul

Banyan

About

Overlooking the Bosphorus, Banyan combines Asian fusion cuisine with an elegant setting. Known for its creative dishes and stunning views, the restaurant offers a unique dining experience where «food for the soul» meets the vibrant ambiance of Istanbul.

Features

Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Yıldız Muallim Naci Caddesi &, Salhane Sk. No:3, 34347 Beşiktaş/İstanbul
+902122599060

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 01:00
Tuesday15:00 - 01:00
Wednesday15:00 - 01:00
Thursday15:00 - 01:00
Friday15:00 - 01:00
Saturday15:00 - 01:00
Sunday15:00 - 01:00