Banyan in Istanbul
About
Overlooking the Bosphorus, Banyan combines Asian fusion cuisine with an elegant setting. Known for its creative dishes and stunning views, the restaurant offers a unique dining experience where «food for the soul» meets the vibrant ambiance of Istanbul.
Features
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Yıldız Muallim Naci Caddesi &, Salhane Sk. No:3, 34347 Beşiktaş/İstanbul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday15:00 - 01:00
Tuesday15:00 - 01:00
Wednesday15:00 - 01:00
Thursday15:00 - 01:00
Friday15:00 - 01:00
Saturday15:00 - 01:00
Sunday15:00 - 01:00