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Ulus 29 in Istanbul

Ulus 29

About

Ulus 29 is a sophisticated restaurant offering a mix of modern Turkish and international cuisine. The restaurant in Ulus offers panoramic views of the Bosphorus and an elegant ambiance that attracts Istanbul's elite.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Ulus, Ahmet Adnan Saygun Cd. No:71/1, 34340 Beşiktaş/İstanbul
+902123582929

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00