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Mürver Restaurant in Istanbul

Mürver Restaurant

About

Located in the Karaköy district, Mürver offers an innovative approach to Anatolian cuisine focusing on wood-fired cooking techniques. The restaurant's modern design and terrace overlooking the Bosphorus make it an outstanding destination in Istanbul.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Kemankeş Karamustafa Paşa, Kemankeş Cd. No:57-59, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul
+902123720750

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:30
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday18:00 - 22:30
Saturday18:00 - 22:30
Sunday18:00 - 22:30