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Tuğra Restaurant in Istanbul

Tuğra Restaurant

About

Located in the historic Çırağan Palace Kempinski, Tuğra offers a royal dining experience with Ottoman-inspired dishes served in a majestic setting overlooking the Bosphorus. The restaurant is renowned for its refined ambiance and exceptional service.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

Ciragan Palace Kempinski Hotel, Ciragan Caddesi 32, Çiragan Cd, 34349 Besiktas/İstanbul
+902123264620

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 23:00
Tuesday19:00 - 23:00
Wednesday19:00 - 23:00
Thursday19:00 - 23:00
Friday19:00 - 23:00
Saturday19:00 - 23:00
Sunday19:00 - 23:00