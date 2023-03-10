Luxury villas in Jerusalem
A home can feel distinctly contemporary while carrying a powerful sense of history. Stone, light, architectural details, and quiet surroundings create a depth that goes far beyond conventional ideas of luxury.
What we offer
A private villa can provide a peaceful base while remaining connected to a remarkably rich cultural and historical setting. We give priority to character, privacy, and the quality of everyday living.
- Private residences available for short or extended rental.
- Homes for acquisition featuring distinctive architecture, gardens, and thoughtfully planned interiors.
- Bespoke property searches shaped around lifestyle, family requirements, and ownership objectives.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
The city’s historic character becomes particularly tangible in neighbourhoods where private residences meet gardens, stone architecture, and cultural landmarks.
- Talbiya — historic villas, mature gardens, and quiet streets in a central setting.
- Rehavia — leafy surroundings, elegant architecture, and close proximity to cultural institutions.
- Baka — characterful homes, peaceful streets, and distinctive Mandate-era architecture.
- The German Colony — historic buildings, restaurants, boutiques, and the lively atmosphere of Emek Refaim.
Additional services
The city’s extraordinary heritage lends itself to deeply personal itineraries shaped around history, culture, and meaningful encounters.
- Private guides specialising in historic landmarks, museums, and religious sites.
- Intimate culinary experiences showcasing the region’s distinctive cuisine.
- Helicopter transfers and tailored transportation throughout the region.
- Personal concierge assistance for cultural events, restaurants, and special requests.
Why choose us
A meaningful stay calls for more than a standard list of recommendations, particularly when history, culture, and personal interests shape the journey.
- Itineraries are built around individual interests, from architecture and art to history and gastronomy.
- Experienced local specialists can be arranged for private cultural programmes.
- Dining, private events, and regional excursions are coordinated as part of one overall plan.
- Personal information, schedules, and individual preferences are handled with appropriate discretion.
Services for villa owners
Historic residences call for a careful management approach that protects their character while supporting their commercial performance. The service can cover everything from marketing and rentals to the practical running of the property.
- International promotion aimed at clients seeking a private residence.
- Viewings and communication with prospective tenants and buyers.
- Oversight of the house, gardens, technical systems, and external specialists.
- Commercial recommendations shaped around the owner’s intended use and long-term goals.
Transaction security guarantee
A clear legal structure is especially important when a property has a complex history or particular conditions affecting its use.
- Review of available ownership history and supporting property records.
- Identification of restrictions or conditions that may affect the residence.
- Legal coordination during document preparation and signing.