Leisure & Experiences in Jerusalem
A popular dining establishment known for its elegant yet casual atmosphere, creative cuisine, and high-quality service. Originally opened as a bar, it is now a full-fledged, high-end restaurant.
A popular and atmospheric cocktail bar located in the heart of the city. It enjoys an excellent reputation among locals and tourists alike.
A popular kosher tapas bar and restaurant, it combines traditional Spanish cuisine with an Israeli twist and an extensive cocktail menu.
A legendary Jerusalem restaurant located in the heart of the famous Mahane Yehuda market. Founded in 1952, it is known for its authentic Middle Eastern, Kurdish, Turkish, and Iraqi cuisine.
An elegant and sophisticated bar and restaurant. Renowned for its luxurious atmosphere and high-quality service, it is considered one of the city's best places to relax and meet.
A renowned kosher restaurant serving Tanakhic cuisine. The establishment is known for its unique concept and is considered one of the most creative kosher restaurants in the world.
A historical and cultural museum in East Jerusalem, renowned for its rich collection of artifacts found in the Holy Land and its unique architecture.
The country's largest cultural center and one of the most significant archaeology and art museums in the world. Its area is over 81,000 square meters, and its encyclopedic collections span the period from prehistoric times to the present day.
One of Jerusalem's most famous panoramic restaurants, located on the 4th floor of the historic Pontifical Institute of Notre Dame complex, the restaurant's main feature is its breathtaking 360-degree panoramic view of the Old City walls, the Dome of the Rock, and the Mount of Olives.
One of the most popular and atmospheric Irish pubs in Israel, it combines classic pub traditions with a vibrant nightlife. It regularly attracts locals and tourists alike.
A highly acclaimed traditional restaurant in Jerusalem's Old City, renowned for its hospitality, authentic dishes, and excellent service, it is considered by visitors to be one of the city's top culinary gems.
A unique art space located in the heart of Jerusalem's Old City, in the Christian Quarter. It is the only commercial gallery in this part of the city, offering visitors an immersive experience of local culture and the opportunity to purchase unique souvenirs.