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R Bar in Kuala Lumpur

R Bar

About

A stylish and cozy lounge bar offering exquisite cocktails, premium wines, and entertainment in the city center. It is known for its locally inspired atmosphere, where you can relax on comfortable sofas.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

and, Ground Floor, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel Corner of Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jln Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60327068088

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00