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KL Forest Eco Park in Kuala Lumpur

KL Forest Eco Park

About

A unique 9.3-hectare tropical forest in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, offering an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city to nature. Highlights include suspension bridges among the treetops, views of skyscrapers, and century-old trees providing coolness.

Contacts

Kuala Lumpur, 57000 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 16:30
Tuesday08:00 - 16:30
Wednesday08:00 - 16:30
Thursday08:00 - 16:30
Saturday08:00 - 16:30
Sunday08:00 - 16:30