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Dewakan in Kuala Lumpur

Dewakan

About

A Michelin-starred iconic restaurant of modern Malaysian cuisine. It offers tasting menus based on local ingredients, fermentation and unique cultural traditions, with stunning views of the city.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Platinum Park, Level 48, Skyviews, Naza Tower @, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
+60127896720

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 23:30
Tuesday18:00 - 23:30
Wednesday18:00 - 23:30
Thursday18:00 - 23:30
Friday18:00 - 23:30
Saturday18:00 - 23:30