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De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan in Kuala Lumpur

De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan

About

An iconic restaurant that showcases the finest Malay cuisine from the country's most renowned chef, Datuk Redzuan Wan Ismail (known as Chef Wan). The restaurant is included in the Michelin Guide (Selected category) and offers guests a glimpse into Malaysia's rich culinary culture in a vibrant and festive setting.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Private dining
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

F1 & F6, Level 1, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 285, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60378906016

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:30
Tuesday11:00 - 21:30
Wednesday11:00 - 21:30
Thursday11:00 - 21:30
Friday11:00 - 21:30
Saturday11:00 - 21:30
Sunday11:00 - 21:30