Luxury villas in Kuala Lumpur
A tropical climate invites a completely different approach to everyday living. A villa becomes a setting for open air breakfasts, afternoons by the water, and evenings that flow naturally between the house and the garden.
What we offer
A fast-paced city and a lush tropical setting create an appealing combination for private villa living. Our selection offers a sense of retreat while keeping the conveniences of metropolitan life within easy reach.
- Contemporary residences with pools, landscaped greenery, and generous leisure areas.
- Rental options for extended stays, family trips, and business visits.
- Acquisition opportunities considered through property quality, surroundings, and future use.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Kuala Lumpur offers a distinctive mix of tropical greenery, elevated residential districts, and sophisticated international communities.
- Bukit Tunku — substantial private homes surrounded by greenery, yet close to the central districts.
- Damansara Heights — elevated terrain, contemporary residences, and excellent everyday infrastructure.
- Kenny Hills — secluded homes, gardens, and a relaxed retreat-like atmosphere near the city.
- Mont Kiara — a modern international district with gated developments and extensive amenities.
Additional services
A sophisticated stay can bring together gastronomy, wellness, business arrangements, and memorable experiences at your preferred pace.
- Personal trainers, spa treatments, and tailored wellness programmes.
- Corporate events, presentations, and private business meetings.
- Curated restaurant recommendations and bespoke culinary experiences.
- Helicopter services, yacht charters, and chauffeur-driven vehicles for private itineraries.
Why choose us
A modern urban lifestyle calls for flexibility, allowing business commitments and leisure to fit naturally into the same stay.
- Recommendations reflect the client’s preferred level of service, schedule, and length of residence.
- Restaurants, wellness programmes, shopping, and private events are arranged through trusted local partners.
- A dedicated manager coordinates both core arrangements and additional requests.
- When plans change during the stay, practical details can be adjusted quickly and efficiently.
Services for villa owners
Owners should retain a clear view of their property even when they are far away. Our specialists can take care of daily coordination while keeping the residence commercially attractive.
- Oversight of the villa, household staff, and ongoing operational tasks.
- Rental enquiries, booking schedules, and guest arrangements.
- International exposure aimed at relevant private clients.
- Guidance on rental terms and adjustments to the property’s commercial model.
Transaction security guarantee
When dealing with overseas property, clients need a clear understanding of their obligations and the transaction structure before committing funds.
- Review of reservation, deposit, and final payment terms.
- Examination of documents supplied by the owner or authorised representative.
- Preparation of questions and points for legal clarification.