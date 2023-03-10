Luxury apartments in Kyoto
Kyoto offers a peaceful lifestyle shaped by centuries of tradition and remarkable natural beauty. Contemporary residences blend seamlessly with the city's historic character, creating an elegant setting for discovering Japan beyond the ordinary.
Refined Living Spaces
Comfort, privacy, and thoughtful design are at the heart of every property we recommend. Our carefully curated collection is created for guests who appreciate a peaceful and well-balanced living environment. Our collection includes:
- Elegant apartments in quiet residential neighborhoods.
- Contemporary residences with spacious interiors and premium finishes.
- Private homes offering comfort and everyday convenience.
- Comprehensive support with rentals and property purchases.
Request
Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.
Selecting
We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.
Payment
In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.
When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.
Advantages of working with us
Additional services
Peace of mind comes from knowing that experienced professionals are always available when needed. Our team coordinates a wide range of additional services, allowing you to focus on your plans while we handle the details. Our services include:
- Dedicated concierge support for everyday assistance.
- Executive transportation and private airport transfers.
- Advice on premium residential investments in Japan.
- Ongoing care and management of your property.
The best locations
Kyoto offers an entirely different pace of life, where tradition and modern comfort exist side by side. We select residences in neighborhoods that preserve the city's unique character while offering exceptional living standards.
- Okazaki — elegant residences near museums, gardens, and cultural landmarks.
- Arashiyama — exclusive homes surrounded by nature and historic temples.
- Gion — prestigious properties in Kyoto's famous historic district.
- Kitayama — contemporary residences in one of the city's most refined residential areas.
The perfect neighborhood allows you to experience Kyoto in a truly authentic way.
Why choose us
Kyoto's residential market values authenticity, privacy, and long-term quality. We help clients make informed decisions while respecting the traditions and unique character of the city.
- Carefully selected residences in Kyoto's most desirable neighborhoods.
- Local expertise that simplifies every stage of the search.
- Transparent communication and attentive personal support.
- Absolute confidentiality for every client.
Services for property owners
Properties with distinctive character require an equally thoughtful management approach. We support owners with carefully coordinated services that respect both the residence and its long-term potential. Our services include:
- International exposure for premium residential properties.
- Selection of reliable buyers and tenants.
- Administrative coordination throughout every transaction.
- Ongoing management that maintains quality and presentation.
Guarantee of transaction security
Behind every successful property purchase stands careful legal preparation. We verify documentation, coordinate with trusted professionals, and make sure every stage follows established legal requirements. We provide:
- Independent legal due diligence for every property.
- Review of contracts and transaction documentation.
- Verification of ownership records and legal compliance.
- Ongoing support until the entire process is complete.
We manage the complexities behind the scenes so your experience remains simple, secure, and well organized.