Leisure & Experiences in Kyoto
2 Michelin stars (2025). An elegant restaurant in a 100-year-old Sukia-style house. Known for its impeccable meat cooking skills and the quiet atmosphere of the historic neighborhood.
A bar in a traditional Japanese house with a real fireplace. It is known for its classic cocktails and the use of local ingredients. It is considered a place for those who appreciate peace and comfort.
One of the most famous and oldest restaurants in Kyoto, specializing in sukiyaki. It was founded in 1873 and has maintained its reputation for over 150 years, offering top-quality wagyu beef and a unique historical atmosphere.
An immersive multimedia exhibition in the city center. Light projections and sound create a space that reacts to visitors' movements.
A majestic temple on a hill, known for its huge wooden veranda, built without a single nail. It offers a panoramic view of the city.
The only museum in the world dedicated to the art of miniature sculpture. Located in a restored Edo-era samurai estate. The collection includes over 6,000 works, with approximately 400 on display at any given time.
A new upscale cocktail bar in the Higashiyama area. Modern interior, intimate atmosphere, and a focus on creative mixes.
The largest club in the city with a capacity of over 1,000 people. World-renowned DJs often perform here, playing EDM and pop hits.
An amazing place in the Arashiyama area with 1,200 stone statues of Rakans (followers of Buddha), each with a unique facial expression.
The oldest public museum in Japan, in the style of the "Imperial Crown". Includes modern pavilions for contemporary art and a beautiful garden.
The restaurant of the famous French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, which recently received one Michelin star.
A modern gallery in the city center featuring over 10,000 works by active Japanese artists in various genres, from landscapes to pop art.