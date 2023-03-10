Luxury villas in Kyoto
True refinement can sometimes be found in knowing what not to add. Villas shaped by subtle aesthetics, natural materials, and careful proportions create an uncommon sense of inner calm.
What we offer
Japanese residential aesthetics place exceptional importance on proportion, materials, and the relationship between architecture and nature. These values are reflected through residences where every detail contributes to a sense of calm and harmony.
- Homes featuring traditional architectural elements, gardens, and carefully preserved interiors.
- Private rentals for cultural journeys, extended holidays, and tranquil stays.
- Acquisition searches with particular attention to architectural character and property condition.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
For villa living, the most appealing settings combine architectural character with greenery and a quieter pace, while remaining connected to Kyoto’s cultural life.
- Higashiyama — traditional architecture, landscaped gardens, and immediate proximity to historic Kyoto.
- Arashiyama — mountain scenery, lush surroundings, and a distinctly secluded atmosphere.
- Kitayama — a quieter northern district known for greenery and refined contemporary homes.
- Okazaki — a cultured residential setting close to museums, temples, gardens, and parks.
Additional services
Kyoto rewards a quieter style of travel, centred on traditional arts, intimate encounters, and a deeper appreciation of Japanese culture.
- Private guides for temples, gardens, artisan workshops, and historic districts.
- Exclusive tea ceremonies, craft experiences, and carefully curated dining.
- Chauffeur-driven vehicles for excursions beyond the city.
- Personal concierge assistance for restaurants, cultural events, and special arrangements.
Why choose us
The right approach begins with respect for local culture and an understanding that meaningful experiences rarely follow a universal formula.
- We select specialists who provide cultural context rather than simply guiding sightseeing tours.
- Dining, tea ceremonies, artisan workshops, and private cultural encounters can be arranged.
- Transportation and daily plans are coordinated around a more measured pace of travel.
- Communication remains discreet and unobtrusive, allowing the experience itself to stay in focus.
Services for villa owners
Properties with strong historic or architectural character require more than routine maintenance. Careful management helps preserve what makes the residence distinctive while keeping it suitable for private rental.
- Tenant selection appropriate to the nature and positioning of the property.
- Coordination of garden care, interiors, and traditional architectural elements.
- Seasonal preparation and condition checks between stays.
- International presentation of the residence to suitable guests and prospective buyers.
Transaction security guarantee
For architecturally or historically significant property, legal clarity includes not only the documents themselves but also the permitted way in which the residence may be used.
- Review of restrictions relating to occupancy, alterations, and interior changes.
- Clear terms covering use, responsibility, and preservation of the property.
- Final contract review before execution.