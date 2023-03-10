Luxury villas in Las Vegas
Sometimes a home should extend the excitement rather than retreat from it. Striking architecture, a private pool, and dramatic entertaining areas turn the residence itself into an experience after dark.
What we offer
The city's unmistakable energy becomes even more appealing when balanced by the privacy of a residence of your own. A villa can serve as a setting for entertaining, unwinding after vibrant evenings, and enjoying life at your own pace.
- Homes with pools, generous living areas, and facilities suited to private entertaining.
- Rentals for weekends, extended holidays, family trips, and special occasions.
- Property acquisition options selected around scale, design, and personal use.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Private villa living can take on a very different character here, from dramatic desert panoramas to secluded communities designed around leisure and privacy.
- The Ridges — striking custom homes set against the foothills with expansive valley views.
- MacDonald Highlands — a guard-gated hillside community known for contemporary estates and dramatic scenery.
- Lake Las Vegas — waterfront living with golf, marina access, and a relaxed resort atmosphere.
- Queensridge — gated residences with generous plots, landscaped grounds, and European-inspired architecture.
Additional services
The city’s legendary energy is best experienced through private evenings, exclusive access, and carefully orchestrated entertainment.
- VIP access to shows, clubs, sporting events, and private occasions.
- Bespoke parties, dinners, and celebrations with complete event coordination.
- Helicopter excursions over the surrounding canyons and dramatic landscapes.
- Supercar rentals, chauffeur services, and private aviation arrangements.
Why choose us
When a trip revolves around a packed evening schedule, access, timing, and coordination become especially important.
- We arrange access to shows, sporting events, clubs, and private occasions.
- Dinners, celebrations, and multi-part evening programmes can be coordinated from start to finish.
- Transportation is matched to the occasion, from chauffeur-driven cars to helicopter services.
- A dedicated manager handles the details while the client focuses on the experience itself.
Services for villa owners
For resort property, commercial performance depends heavily on how intelligently the residence is operated, particularly during periods of strong demand.
- Flexible short-term rental planning around events, seasonality, and occupancy.
- Guest arrivals, stay coordination, and property preparation.
- Targeted promotion to clients seeking private leisure and event accommodation.
- Resale preparation focused on the property’s strengths and market positioning.
Transaction security guarantee
Short-term villa rentals require particular attention to financial obligations and the terms governing the entire stay.
- Review of security deposit refunds and liability for potential damage.
- Clarification of included services and any additional charges.
- Clear documentation of dates, pricing, and cancellation terms.