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Luxury villas in Las Vegas

Sometimes a home should extend the excitement rather than retreat from it. Striking architecture, a private pool, and dramatic entertaining areas turn the residence itself into an experience after dark.

What we offer

The city's unmistakable energy becomes even more appealing when balanced by the privacy of a residence of your own. A villa can serve as a setting for entertaining, unwinding after vibrant evenings, and enjoying life at your own pace.

  • Homes with pools, generous living areas, and facilities suited to private entertaining.
  • Rentals for weekends, extended holidays, family trips, and special occasions.
  • Property acquisition options selected around scale, design, and personal use.

Modern villas
Modern villas
Classic residences
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Villas with their own infrastructure

Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

Private villa living can take on a very different character here, from dramatic desert panoramas to secluded communities designed around leisure and privacy.

  • The Ridges — striking custom homes set against the foothills with expansive valley views.
  • MacDonald Highlands — a guard-gated hillside community known for contemporary estates and dramatic scenery.
  • Lake Las Vegas — waterfront living with golf, marina access, and a relaxed resort atmosphere.
  • Queensridge — gated residences with generous plots, landscaped grounds, and European-inspired architecture.

Additional services

The city’s legendary energy is best experienced through private evenings, exclusive access, and carefully orchestrated entertainment.

  • VIP access to shows, clubs, sporting events, and private occasions.
  • Bespoke parties, dinners, and celebrations with complete event coordination.
  • Helicopter excursions over the surrounding canyons and dramatic landscapes.
  • Supercar rentals, chauffeur services, and private aviation arrangements.

Why choose us

When a trip revolves around a packed evening schedule, access, timing, and coordination become especially important.

  • We arrange access to shows, sporting events, clubs, and private occasions.
  • Dinners, celebrations, and multi-part evening programmes can be coordinated from start to finish.
  • Transportation is matched to the occasion, from chauffeur-driven cars to helicopter services.
  • A dedicated manager handles the details while the client focuses on the experience itself.

Services for villa owners

For resort property, commercial performance depends heavily on how intelligently the residence is operated, particularly during periods of strong demand.

  • Flexible short-term rental planning around events, seasonality, and occupancy.
  • Guest arrivals, stay coordination, and property preparation.
  • Targeted promotion to clients seeking private leisure and event accommodation.
  • Resale preparation focused on the property’s strengths and market positioning.

Transaction security guarantee

Short-term villa rentals require particular attention to financial obligations and the terms governing the entire stay.

  • Review of security deposit refunds and liability for potential damage.
  • Clarification of included services and any additional charges.
  • Clear documentation of dates, pricing, and cancellation terms.