Leisure & Experiences in Las Vegas
A unique steakhouse offering an atmospheric experience. Visitors note the interesting concept, cocktail presentation, and focus on high-quality meat.
A classic French bistro and steakhouse located in the Paris Las Vegas hotel and casino right on the famous Strip. The restaurant is known for its authentic atmosphere and one of the best outdoor terraces in the city.
The iconic 7-kilometer stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard in Nevada, known as the entertainment and casino capital of the world. It's home to the swankiest resort hotels, massive shows, the Bellagio fountains, and themed attractions that offer nonstop fun.
A private museum and a unique collection of classic cars (1910–1984), street rods, and rare scooters, gathered by the Goldstrom family. The museum offers tours showcasing restored cars, themed areas, and an extensive collection of memorabilia, including sports and music autographs.
The place is known for its authentic Italian pastries, desserts, and a cozy atmosphere that reminds you of European streets.
Located in The Venetian casino, this award-winning Southern restaurant serves classic American dishes with a modern twist. It’s known for its signature fried chicken, cozy atmosphere, and diverse bar menu.
An elegant bar at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, offering a private atmosphere with views of the Lake of Dreams waterfall. Known for its sophisticated cocktail menu created by mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini, the bar is decorated in rich tones with crystal chandeliers.
A popular restaurant and bar located in the Paris Las Vegas hotel. The place is known for its patio with a direct view of the famous Bellagio Fountains and the Eiffel Tower, offering American cuisine, brunches, cocktails, and a relaxed atmosphere.
The famous rooftop panoramic bar and open-air nightclub, located on top of the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.
An immersive exhibition recreating Howard Carter's legendary 1922 discovery. Visitors walk through detailed replicas of burial chambers, learning about over 3,000 years of Ancient Egyptian history, culture, and the mummification process.
The world's first themed restaurant that fully brings the vibe of a popular TV show to life. Guests are welcomed by an open kitchen in red and blue, panoramic windows overlooking the Strip, and signature dishes and cocktails.
An exquisite lounge bar and restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Sean Hergatt. The place features a black-and-gold interior, signature seafood dishes, high-end caviar, and cocktails in a lively atmosphere. It's a cozy spot for food lovers.