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RU

Vicky Theunissen

Madrid

Vicky Theunissen

About

Hi, my name is Vicky, I am a very easygoing, open-minded, adventurous, and not too serious person. I love connecting with people of all ages, all cultures, and in all kinds of situations. I have worked in different environments, and I also have worked in the entertainment industry, so I’m a natural at livening things up, and I’m neither shy nor timid. So, I can say with certainty that you will have a great time if you head out with me, and that you will come home with a good feeling.😊❤️

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