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RU

Lorena Vanderberg

Madrid

Lorena Vanderberg

About

I am Lorena Vanderberg, private Chef, traveller and storyteller, with a deeply Mediterranean lifestyle. I love to guide others through the flavours of Alicante and its surroundings, I know unique corners, charming villages and hidden places full of history on the Costa Blanca. In addition, I am passionate about art, fashion and gastronomy, and I greatly enjoy sharing my knowledge about museums, galleries and night life of Alicante." I host Alicante Travel Experiences. Sailing is a plus!

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