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RU

Paula

Madrid

Paula

About

I’m a psychologist living in Madrid and I love meeting new people, having good conversations, and discovering the city together. I’m friendly, easygoing and curious, and enjoy everything from a specialty coffee or a walk around Madrid to trying a new restaurant, visiting an exhibition or simple sharing a relaxed afternoon. I have lived in Madrid for several years, so I would be happy to show you some of my favorite places and help you experience the city in a more local and personal way.

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