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RU

María Luz

Madrid

María Luz

About

Hi! I’m Luz 👋 I’m Argentinian, 34, and living in Madrid for the past 8 years. Fluent in Spanish & English, I’m a well-travelled foodie, musician and DJ who loves art, live music and hidden gems. I can take you from authentic food spots, great wine and cocktails and also nightlife. Into sports and nature? I also know some of the best hiking routes around Madrid. Forget the typical tourist checklist — think less “tour guide”, more “local friend who knows exactly where to go”. ✨

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