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Gloria Ramirez

Madrid

Gloria Ramirez

About

Equestrian at heart, curious by nature, and always up for an adventure I love getting lost in museums discovering Madrid hidden culinary jams and conversations that make you look track of time a native English in Spanish speaker with a passport full of stamps and stories worth sharing Toronto beautiful places as good horses, exceptional food,art, books and people who are as interesting as they are kind. A little old-fashioned in what I value and endlessly curious about the world.

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