About

I still remember the afternoon I stumbled into a tiny studio off Calle Fuencarral and watched a designer hand-stitch embroidery directly inspired by Goya's paintings — that moment changed how I understood Madrid's fashion scene entirely. I know every emerging label worth your attention, from the sculptural leather work happening in Lavapiés to the quiet luxury of Salamanca's independent boutiques that never make it onto any list. My passion is connecting people with the makers and the stories behind what they wear, because in this city, fashion is never just an object — it's always a conversation.