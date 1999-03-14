About

I grew up sailing on the Manzanares before it was cool, which means I know every hidden stretch of water, rooftop paddle court, and members-only sports club in this city that most people walk past without a second glance. My passion is finding the places where Madrid's real energy lives — the early-morning cycling routes through Casa de Campo, the yacht charters leaving from nearby marinas that turn a weekend into something you'll talk about for years. For me, being active here is an art form, and I love sharing exactly how to do it right.