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RU

Carmen Luiza Alexandrescu

Madrid

Carmen Luiza Alexandrescu

About

I’m based in Marbella, with extensive experience in sales, negotiation, investments and investor relations, combined with a genuine passion for fashion, aesthetics and exceptional places. I’m intuitive, adaptable and highly skilled at connecting with people from diverse backgrounds. I have refined taste, strong social awareness and an eye for detail. I know Marbella and Puerto Banús well and would love to create sophisticated, personalized experiences for Versently clients.

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