Carmen Luiza Alexandrescu
Madrid
About
I’m based in Marbella, with extensive experience in sales, negotiation, investments and investor relations, combined with a genuine passion for fashion, aesthetics and exceptional places. I’m intuitive, adaptable and highly skilled at connecting with people from diverse backgrounds. I have refined taste, strong social awareness and an eye for detail. I know Marbella and Puerto Banús well and would love to create sophisticated, personalized experiences for Versently clients.