Teatro Kapital in Madrid
About
One of Madrid's most iconic nightclubs, Teatro Kapital is known for its seven floors of entertainment, each offering a different genre of music and atmosphere. From the rooftop terrace to the dance floors, it's a must-visit for those seeking a dynamic nightlife experience.
Features
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Contacts
C. de Atocha, 125, 7º, Centro, 28012 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:30
Wednesday23:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 05:30
Friday00:00 - 07:30
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00