We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Teatro Kapital in Madrid

Teatro Kapital

About

One of Madrid's most iconic nightclubs, Teatro Kapital is known for its seven floors of entertainment, each offering a different genre of music and atmosphere. From the rooftop terrace to the dance floors, it's a must-visit for those seeking a dynamic nightlife experience.

Features

Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

C. de Atocha, 125, 7º, Centro, 28012 Madrid
+34914202906

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:30
Wednesday23:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 05:30
Friday00:00 - 07:30
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00